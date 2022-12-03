The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX court legal 01.jpg

IRONTON — An Ironton man charged with murdering his grandfather earlier this year faces additional charges of robbery and kidnapping a woman in Scioto County after fleeing Ironton last Oct. 26, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.

Kace Deleon Pleasant, 22, of the 1200 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, was indicted last month on charges of murder, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.