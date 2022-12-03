IRONTON — An Ironton man charged with murdering his grandfather earlier this year faces additional charges of robbery and kidnapping a woman in Scioto County after fleeing Ironton last Oct. 26, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Kace Deleon Pleasant, 22, of the 1200 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, was indicted last month on charges of murder, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Pleasant was arrested by authorities in Scioto County following the shooting. He was indicted last week on charges of robbery and kidnapping a woman in Scioto County, Anderson said.
Those charges are to be consolidated with the other charges and heard in Lawrence County, he said.
Pleasant is being held on a $1 million bond.
In an unrelated case, David E. Layne, 54, of the 500 block of Scott Avenue, Ironton, was indicted last week on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
In other cases:
Brittney N. Watkins, 32, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of robbery and child endangering.
Ciara E. Sherman, 35, of Ohio 141, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of meth and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather M. Cooper, 43, of Lane Street Coal Grove, was indicted two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
Jason R. Lowery, 34, of New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Austin A. Childers, 25, of Grayson, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and aggravated possession of meth.
Gregory A. Qualls Jr., 44, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of meth.
Mendy L. McKenzie, 35, of Township Road 510N, South Point, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Twamaine Dwayne Solomon, 20, of Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Matthew S. Southers, 46, of the 2800 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
