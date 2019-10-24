HUNTINGTON — A man currently charged with hiding an alleged murder weapon in the 2018 shooting death of a Marcum Terrace resident was jailed Tuesday after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman.
Kenard Jerlonnie Moore, 37, was charged with one misdemeanor count of making harassing phone calls and housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. His bond was not set as of Wednesday morning.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Moore allegedly called a former co-worker at a downtown tobacco shop and threatened to “beat her to death.”
He also allegedly said he would kill the victim’s sister, boyfriend and anyone who tried to stop him from killing her.
The victim also said Moore added he knew where she lived and was going to torture her, according to the complaint.
Moore is facing an indictment on a charge accusing him of being an accessory after the fact of murder.
He was most recently jailed this year after her was accused of smoking marijuana while on home confinement in relation to the murder case, but was re-released in April after approval from Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard.
The main defendant in that case, Andrea Glenda Moore, 18, is charged with murder in the June 13, 2018, shooting death of Joann Dawn Saunders Childers, 32, a mother of five from Huntington, at Marcum Terrace.
She is also charged with malicious wounding in the shooting of Stephen Christopher Smith, an employee of the Huntington Housing Authority who was mowing grass at the time he was shot.
Vickie Lester, executive director of the Huntington Housing Authority, previously said an altercation began June 12, 2018, at an off-site convenience store on Olive Street among a group of people. The altercation continued into the next day and resulted in the afternoon shooting.
Moore is accused of fleeing the scene and was not arrested until June 14, two days after the shootings. David Moore is accused of helping her flee, while Kenard Moore is accused of hiding the alleged murder weapon.
Their trial is currently set for Nov. 19.
