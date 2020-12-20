IRONTON — A Huntington man charged with shooting three people outside an Ironton bar earlier this year rejected a plea deal last week that would have sent him to prison for nine to 13 1/2 years.
Tayvon Mykal Gaulds, 26, of the 1600 block of 11th Avenue, was indicted in August on three counts of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm), tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and possession of a firearm in a beer or liquor permit business.
Gaulds faces between 39 and 43 years in prison if convicted in the case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Andy Ballard set the case for trial Jan. 11.
Gaulds is charged with shooting three people outside The Bar on Third, formerly Ironton Eagles Club, in the 1300 block of South 3rd Street on June 6.
In an unrelated case, Thomas Massie, 36, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and pleaded guilty to drug possession. Judge Christen Finley sentenced him to 36 months in prison. He could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison.
In other cases:
- Lisa Willis, 51, of Ohio 243, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Finley to 24 months in prison.
- Caleb Cade, 21, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.
- Shawn Siders, 34, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and possession of controlled substances. Final sentencing was set for Jan. 6.
- Stephen Wilson, 28, of Willow Wood, admitted violations and was ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Shyann Dodson, 30, of County Road 30, Kitts Hill, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. Dodson was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a drug treatment program and do 400 hours of community service.
- Rhonda S. Davis, 45, of Grayson, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and her probation was transferred to Kentucky.
- Michelle Landis, 43, of Wellston, Ohio, admitted violating terms of her intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug case. She is required to remain drug- and alcohol-free for a year and to get drug treatment counseling.