HUNTINGTON — A man was charged over the weekend in a shooting that occurred Thursday in the area of Oney Avenue and Highland Street in Huntington.
Alonzo Dewayne “Wayne” Harden, 26, was taken into custody Saturday and charged with the malicious wounding of Jeremiah S. Walker, according the Huntington Police Department.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police were called to the scene near the intersection of Oney Avenue and Highland Street, where they found Walker, 30, of Huntington, who had been shot.
On Saturday around 10:20 a.m., a patrol officer located Harden’s vehicle and arrested him, police said.
Jordan Jobe was also arrested and charged with possession with intent from this incident, police added.
Bond for Harden was set at $80,000 cash-only.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 9:14 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 25th Street.
Fugitive from justice, 7:40 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Criminal invasion of privacy, noon Tuesday, 1200 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 4:01 p.m. Sunday, 7th Street and 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of Short Street.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering auto, 1:58 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Petit larceny 2:10 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, stolen auto/auto theft, 2 a.m. Sunday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:53 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of Lincoln Place.
Information report, 4:45 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of Bernard Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.