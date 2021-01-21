KENOVA — A man who is no stranger to police chases is behind bars at Western Regional Jail after leading multiple agencies in Wayne County on a chase from Kenova to Prichard on Monday night. This is the man’s second police chase since March 2020 and third total.
Randall L. Mays, 38, is charged with with failure to yield, fleeing with reckless indifference, possession of a controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen property, driving while suspended or revoked, improper passing, improper registration and defective equipment. Bond was not set.
He was jailed at 3 a.m. Tuesday after what began as an undercover drug buy in Kenova.
The incident turned to a chase that led police from Kenova to Prichard, onto Centerville Road, Upper Gragston and onto White’s Creek Road where police collided with the vehicle Mays was driving and was apprehended shortly thereafter.
In March 2020, Mays was also involved in a chase with authorities. He was indicted on charges connected to that incident in August.
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said that the pursuit began near Glenwood after deputies were called on reports that a man was taking items from a burned-down residence. The man allegedly fled from deputies after ramming his car into a sheriff’s department vehicle, then drove into the river and began floating downstream on a log.
After floating about three miles, Mays, who was found unconscious, was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.
Zerkle said at the time Mays had another outstanding warrant in Putnam County on strangulation and malicious wounding charges and had been on the run since July 2019.
Zerkle added that while testimony was presented in Cabell County courts for this pursuit, Mays was somehow free and apparently still running from police.
“He keeps getting out of jail and continues to drive and run from police,” he said. “Sooner or later, someone is going to die in one of these chases.”