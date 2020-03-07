HUNTINGTON — The bond of a Huntington man charged in the shooting death of a Lavalette man outside of a downtown Huntington bar last year was temporarily revoked Friday after he failed a drug test.
Devon Jarea Chaffins, of Huntington, is facing an indictment alleging one count of misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Tyler Zhea Asbury, 19, of Lavalette. Another man, Keaton Dale Stiltner, of Wayne, also was charged with wanton endangerment.
Asbury was taken off life support shortly after being shot about 2 a.m. Aug. 4, 2019, outside the former Hot Corner Bar in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
As part of their investigation, officers found there was an argument at the bar, which continued outside.
As two individuals got into a vehicle to leave, gunshots were fired and one person in the vehicle was struck.
After the shooting, Hot Corner’s liquor license was suspended for 10 days pending an investigation, but it later voluntarily surrendered its liquor license to the West Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.
Chaffins appeared in court Friday with defense attorney Glen Conway, who is the third attorney to be appointed to represent him in the case. Previously Abe Saad and the public defender’s office had been appointed, and then taken off the case, for similar reasons.
At Friday’s hearing, Conway asked to be replaced due to his personal connections to others involved in the case. Although Conway had been made his attorney in January, the two had not discussed the case, as Chaffins had not reached out to him as required by the court, he said.
Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson on Friday appointed Connor Robertson to represent Chaffins instead.
After he was indicted, Chaffins was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and when he appeared an hour late for his hearing Friday, Ferguson asked if he would pass a drug test. After a long pause, Chaffins admitted he would most likely fail for marijuana usage, which remains illegal in West Virginia and is a violation of his bond.
Ferguson ordered him to take the test and to be jailed for 10 days as a penalty. If he fails again, his bond will be permanently revoked, Ferguson added.
Chaffins is scheduled to return to the courtroom April 17.