Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 5:43 pm
HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man charged in an October shooting of a child was approved for home confinement with lockdown.
Chris Jose Ortiz-Velez, 34, waived his right to a preliminary hearing last week at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Ortiz-Velez was charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment.
The case will be moved to Circuit Court to be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.
An 8-year-old child was shot in the morning of Oct. 10 on the 400 block of Marcum Terrace. Ortiz-Velez was arrested that afternoon.
The girl was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound in the hand. The injuries were not life-threatening.
According to Huntington Police Department, a witness said a man argued with a woman at the apartment and then fired a handgun into the apartment from outside and fled the scene.
Several children, including the juvenile victim, were inside during the shooting.
