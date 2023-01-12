HUNTINGTON — Three months after a man was charged with attempted murder when he escaped home confinement, fled and barricaded himself for several hours, he was taken to a mental health hospital for an evaluation.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard approved Dwayne D. Howard, 50, of Huntington, to be transported from Western Regional Jail to William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital on Jan. 4.
A psychological evaluation was pending for Howard’s case in magistrate court for charges in the Sept. 27 escape.
Howard has charges in circuit court stemming from a Sept. 15, 2022, escape. He was on home confinement for burglary, fraud, and related activity in connection with access device, fleeing from an officer, and possession of controlled substance in early September 2022.
He also had a grand larceny charge from January 2021.
Howard barricaded himself Sept. 27 under the porch of a home in the 100 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington after an armed pursuit.
He was charged with wanton endangerment, home confinement violation, escape, person prohibited from a firearm, bond revocation, and attempted murder.
Howard stood approximately 70 feet from an officer during the pursuit, pointed his gun at the officer and shouted a profanity, according to the criminal complaint. When the officer moved, Howard ran and hid under a porch. The altercation was reported 10:45 a.m., and Howard surrendered at about 4:20 p.m.
Defense attorney Tanner Wall, representing Howard for a January 2021 grand larceny charge, said a doctor recommended he be sent to a mental facility for evaluation.
“I talked to Mr. Howard about this and he is not opposed. He would like some more intensive care than what he is able to get at the Western Regional Jail anyways,” Wall told Howard. “So, I believe we just need an order committing him to Sharp until such time they believe he is competent to stand trial.”
Howard agreed to the joint motion between Wall and Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Tyler Shoub for the defendant to be treated.
Wall said the treatment should be roughly 60 to 90 days.
A hearing was set for 9:15 a.m. April 3 at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.