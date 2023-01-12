The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Three months after a man was charged with attempted murder when he escaped home confinement, fled and barricaded himself for several hours, he was taken to a mental health hospital for an evaluation.

Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard approved Dwayne D. Howard, 50, of Huntington, to be transported from Western Regional Jail to William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital on Jan. 4.

