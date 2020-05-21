WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Mingo County has seen its fourth murder arrest in the past four days as a Williamson, West Virginia, man was arrested Wednesday morning following a deadly shooting in the Lenore community.
James Rodney Thompson, 51, was arrested Wednesday by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with first-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Thompson was in a verbal altercation with the victim when he pulled out a handgun and shot him twice in the chest. The handgun, a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson, was fired six times.
Thompson was arraigned in Mingo County by Magistrate Donald Sansom, and he was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden, West Virginia.
On Sunday, James Church was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and arson in connection with a fire on Elm Street in Williamson on Saturday that took the life of Williamson resident John Jackson.
A second suspect in the crime, Charles “Chuck” Jarvis, was arrested Tuesday by the Williamson Police Department and also charged with murder and arson. A third suspect, Terry Jarvis, is still on the run and wanted by police.
Also on Sunday, David Lee Manns, of Delbarton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder by the MCSD after police say he allegedly shot and killed his grandfather, Homer Manns, at their home on Scarlet Road.