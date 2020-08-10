A Milton was charged with malicious wounding over the weekend after an argument resulted in a shooting in the East Pea Ridge area.
James Thomas Pillichody, 27, was jailed at 8:25 p.m. Saturday. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department charged him with wanton endangerment, malicious wounding and destruction of property. His bond was set at $71,500.
The investigation against Pillichody started after sheriff deputies were called just after 6 a.m. Saturday to the 7100 block of Beech Drive in the East Pea Ridge area.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, when they arrived, they found the victim, Jeffrey Sanders, at 7130 Beech Drive.
During the investigation, they learned the defendant and victim had been arguing prior to the shooting before it escalated.
Pillichody is accused of then pointing a .380 caliber firearm at Sanders and firing the gun at least five times. As a result, Sanders was struck in his thigh, which caused severe bodily injury, the complaint said.
Two other rounds struck a vehicle owned by a neighbor. One was found lodged in the vehicle’s lift gate while the other ricocheted off the vehicle’s bumper and was found in the parking lot nearby.
Both Sanders and his girlfriend identified Pillichody as the shooter, the complaint said.
Pillichody is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.