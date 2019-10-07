HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County Grand Jury has indicted a man on a charge alleging manslaughter in a 2018 shooting death that was believed to be a suicide at the time.
David Jakob Moore was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment surrounding the May 9, 2018, shooting death of Steven Parker Weekley, 19, in the 800 block of 11th Avenue in Huntington.
The indictment was returned by the Cabell Grand Jury in August, but had remained sealed until recently.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial at the time said the shooting death was believed to be accidental.
Cabell County 911 received a call at about 2 a.m. that day advising a gun had been dropped and a person had a gunshot wound to the head. Weekley subsequently died of that injury.
Dial said Monday his investigators determined there was more to the story than what was originally reported and said the evidence will be presented at trial.
“That case came in as a suicide. We always investigate every death early to find out what exactly happened,” he said. “After a thorough investigation by our detective bureau and forensic unit, we completed our report and presented that to a grand jury and they returned the indictment we got.”
Moore will be arraigned on the charge later this week.