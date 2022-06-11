The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

TORNADO, W.Va. — A Lincoln County man was arrested on murder charges after the shooting death of a 68-year-old man Friday.

Andrew Butch Jones, 65, of Tornado, West Virginia, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Gary Linville Sr., also of Tornado, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Authorities found the body around 9 p.m. Friday after responding to a 911 call at 4926 Coal River Road in Tornado, the release states.

Officials responding said the house was on fire with oxygen tanks running inside. Police arriving on the scene were able to put out the flames and shut off the tanks, authorities said.

The body was found inside the residence, according to the release. Jones was apprehended a short time later in Kanawha County.

Jones was booked into the South Central Regional Jail around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to online records. Bail had not been set as of Saturday afternoon.

