HUNTINGTON — A man arrested for a Nov. 4 shooting outside a Huntington bar where a bullet struck and killed an employee at a neighboring business was arraigned on a murder charge Thursday morning.

Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old D.P. Dough employee Joseph Bryan. Cabell County Magistrate Dan Ferguson arraigned Brown alongside defense attorney Abe Saad. Brown faces a life sentence.

