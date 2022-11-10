Kristopher J. Brown, 21, of Huntington is arraigned on a first-degree murder charge by Magistrate Dan Ferguson on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington. The charge stems from an incident outside of a Premier Pub & Grill where Brown fired shots that struck D.P Dough employee Joseph Bryan in the head. Bryan was taken to the hospital, but later died.
HUNTINGTON — A man arrested for a Nov. 4 shooting outside a Huntington bar where a bullet struck and killed an employee at a neighboring business was arraigned on a murder charge Thursday morning.
Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old D.P. Dough employee Joseph Bryan. Cabell County Magistrate Dan Ferguson arraigned Brown alongside defense attorney Abe Saad. Brown faces a life sentence.
Huntington police officers responded to reports of a fight outside Premier Pub & Grill in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue just after 3 a.m. Friday. Before they arrived, shots had been fired outside the bar.
Criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court said the incident resulted in a stray bullet striking the employee in the head.
Bryan died a day after the shooting at a local hospital.
Brown was originally charged with nine felonies: seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers said the prosecutor’s office changed the charges to murder — a charge that does not have a possibility of bond until faced in circuit court — after the victim’s death was confirmed.
Gavin Scott Bailey, 20, of Huntington was charged with two felonies of aiding and abetting a malicious wounding and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Bailey, suspected to be the driver of the vehicle from which the assailant shot the gun, waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
The criminal complaint said Brown and his friends were intoxicated when they got into an altercation with staff members before being escorted from the bar.
Brown hit a staff member in the face before fleeing to a vehicle where he entered the front passenger side, according to the complaint. The vehicle went eastbound along 4th Avenue and as it passed the bar, Brown shot toward the area seven times.
Bryan’s life was honored Nov. 6 during a vigil outside of D.P. Dough. His older sister, Nickie Smith, said the vigil was to celebrate his life and how his life will continue as an organ donor.
A life celebration for Bryan will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Reger Funeral Home.
The shooting is the second reported outside Premier in less than six months with two victims. No fatalities were reported from the March 26 shooting, and the defendant, David Barreto, of Huntington, was indicted on felony charges.
The shooting of a D.P. Dough employee was also not the first, as Antonio Newson pleaded guilty in 2018 to shooting the owner of the establishment in March 2017.
A preliminary hearing for Brown was set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Cabell County Courthouse.
