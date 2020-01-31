ASHLAND, KY – A man who was the passenger in a vehicle during an Ohio-to-Kentucky car chase and shootout with police earlier this week has been connected to a bank robbery, which occurred earlier this month in Ashland, police say.
John Clifton Thomas Knotts, 34, of Pedro, Ohio, was charged Thursday surrounding the Jan. 9 robbery of PNC Bank, located in the 2900 block of Blackburn Avenue in Ashland. The defendant allegedly then fled the scene in a van, which was recovered shortly after.
Earlier this week, Knotts and a woman were arrested after police found he was the passenger involved in a pursuit initiated by Ohio Highway Patrol and officers from the Portsmouth Police Department that led from Ohio into Kentucky. The event involved Knotts allegedly shooting at police during the pursuit, and officers turning fire.
According to APD, evidence found during the investigation of that incident link the defendant to the robbery.
Police have since obtained a warrant for Knotts for first-degree robbery and receiving stolen property over $10,000. The robbery charge stems from the Jan. 9 robbery at PNC Bank on Blackburn Avenue in Ashland, while the stolen property charge is for the possession of a van stolen from Ohio, which was used to help him escape after the robbery took place.
The warrant was obtained from the Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney and served upon Knotts while he was incarcerated at Greenup County detention Center on charges related to the pursuit.
The pursuit began early Jan. 29 in Scioto County, Ohio, when the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop due to an obstructed registration plate and the driver fled. Shots were fired twice from the fleeing vehicle at the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Portsmouth Police Department, which was assisting in the pursuit, police said. Portsmouth, Ohio, police returned fire, wounding the driver as the pursuit on U.S. 23 crossed into Kentucky, the statement said.
The pursuit ended in Greenup County when Portsmouth officers performed an intervention maneuver, and the driver and a passenger were taken into custody.
In the pursuit, Knotts is charged with trafficking in heroin, meth and marijuana; possession of heroin and meth; and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, police said.
The driver, Amanda Ann Cochran, 31, of Ironton, had three active warrants and was airlifted from the scene and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. She is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, West Virginia on fugitive from justice charges.
The investigation remains on-going.