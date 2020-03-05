HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was charged with robbery Sunday after police said he robbed a man of his wallet in Altizer under the guise of his girlfriend needing a ride.
Gary Marshall Cullum, 34, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Sunday and charged with robbery by the Huntington Police Department. He is housed at Western Regional Jail on a $55,000 bond.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the Huntington Police Department was called to a business in the 4400 block of Altizer Avenue for an alleged armed robbery, where a man told police the suspects had just fled in a vehicle.
The victim said he had received a call from a woman, who was a co-worker, asking for a ride. When he got to her location, she flagged him down and got into the passenger side of his vehicle. At that point Cullum, who was identified as her boyfriend, allegedly walked up to the driver’s side of the vehicle and pulled out a knife. Cullum allegedly stuck the knife to his throat and demanded his wallet.
The woman took the wallet from his hand and the two fled north on Altizer Avenue in a vehicle.
The victim told police where the woman lived, in the 4100 block of Altizer Avenue, and officers found the same vehicle outside of the home with a warm hood.
When officers knocked on the door, a family member of Cullum answered and Cullum allegedly fled out the back door before being taken to the ground and secured by another officer.
The woman was also taken into custody, and during an interview with police, she allegedly said the defendant did not have a knife and that he stole the wallet from the dashboard of the victim’s vehicle.
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Fugitive from justice, no operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance, 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, 20th Street and 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, West 6th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, child neglect creating the risk of injury, suspended registration license, DUI with minor in vehicle, 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, 4400 block of Piedmont Road.
Runaway juvenile, noon Tuesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Four or more unpaid citations, 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of John Marshall Drive.
Runaway juvenile, 3 a.m. Dec. 4, 2600 block of Park Avenue.
Information report, midnight Dec. 1, 11th Street and 2nd Avenue.
Information report, 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, 8-mile marker, Interstate 64 westbound.
Harassing, threatening phone calls, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 11th Avenue.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 6:57 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9 p.m. Monday, 3600 block of 4th Avenue, Guyandotte.
Driving under suspension or revocation, open container, 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, West 12th Street and Virginia Avenue.
Kenneth Michael Millhouse, 32, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, no operator’s license and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Stephani Renee Coughenour, 54, was jailed at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary. Bond was not set.
Ronald Regan Triplett, 44, was jailed at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and destruction of property. Bond was $75,000.
Sylvia Ann Clark, 30, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fraud. Bond was $20,000.