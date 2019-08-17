HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court:
ARSON: A 24-year-old Huntington man was arrested after Huntington police say he ignited a trash can next to a downtown building that nearly caught the structure on fire.
Nathaniel Scott Stevens is charged with felony third-degree arson.
The criminal complaint states Stevens admitted to lighting a trash can that was leaning against a building Friday in the 200 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington. The side of the building was charred and melted from the heat.
Stevens was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for petit larceny signed in June. According to that complaint, he was recorded stealing two packages containing around $50 worth of tattoo equipment off a porch in the 500 block of 4th Street.
The June warrant lists Stevens as homeless, and the August complaint lists his address as a Huntington homeless shelter.
He is housed in Western Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
Daily incident report listings made public by the Huntington Police Department were not published Friday.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Anthony James Burdette, 33, was incarcerated at 12:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him on an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.