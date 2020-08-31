HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University football player scheduled for trial next week is hoping a Cabell judge will dismiss a felony strangulation case against him ahead of the team’s first game of the season this weekend.
Brandon Lamar Drayton, 23, a redshirt senior safety, currently faces an indictment alleging one count of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault. He is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 8.
Drayton’s attorney, Rich Weston, requested Monday the case be dismissed, or at least the misdemeanor charge be sent back to a lower court due to lack of evidence, but Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard did not rule on the request.
Howard denied assistant prosecutor Ken Bannon’s request to delay the trial.
Drayton’s charges stem from an Oct. 23, 2019, incident in which Marshall University Police Lt. James Parker said he saw Drayton around 12:15 p.m. in the 400 block of 21st Street grabbing a woman, who is also a Marshall student, around the neck and shoulder while he yelled at her.
Parker previously said he could hear Drayton cursing and screaming at the victim, who was looking through garbage for her phone. He said while he did not see Drayton strangle the victim, he saw his hands near her shoulders and saw severe red marks around her neck.
The victim said she was strangled, but didn’t remember much of the incident after, when she said she experienced pain; nausea; gaps in memory; a flushed, red face; and red marks. At least three other witnesses said they saw part of the fight, but did not see him strangle her. One woman said she did see him push the victim.
Weston said Drayton was the victim and the woman, his ex-girlfriend, had come after him.
In a hearing Monday, Weston said the indictment should be dismissed because it was not sufficient in laying out the claims against his client. Bannon said the purpose of the indictment is to give the court and defendant notice of the intent for the case to be tried and that’s exactly what it did.
Weston also asked for the felony to be dismissed because of lack of evidence that strangulation occurred. Bannon said that was a question for a jury to decide.
If neither charge was dismissed, Weston asked for the charges to be separated and the misdemeanor heard in magistrate court, which typically takes care of lesser charges. However, Bannon said if the two charges stemming from one event were to be heard in two separate courts, double jeopardy could become an issue.
In asking for the trial to be pushed back, Bannon had said he needed time to get his expert and said his co-council had another trial during that time.
Bannon said the expert would be an educational one who would testify about the characteristics of domestic violence, but Howard pointed to a previous filing in which the state said they would not be having an expert. Bannon said was an error on his part and Weston requested the expert not be allowed. Howard ruled the expert would only be allowed if the rules were followed.
When Marshall’s football team began summer practice in early August, Drayton was on the field working with his teammates, but Marshall head coach Doc Holiday said he would not play in a game until his case was resolved. A spokesperson for Marshall athletics confirmed the statement again Monday.
Marshall is set to face Eastern Kentucky at 1 p.m. Saturday.