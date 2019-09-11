HUNTINGTON - An 18-year-old Louisa, Kentucky, man was arrested Monday on charges he made violent threats against the Marshall University cheerleading team.
Tanner Wayne Rasnake is charged with felony threats of terroristic acts, according to criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court.
The charge alleges Rasnake sent threatening text messages to a female victim around 1:17 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, threatening to kill her, her family, and the cheerleading team. The texts were followed about two hours later by a video call to the victim, during which witnesses heard Rasnake verbally repeat threats to harm the victim's family and the team, complaints state.
Complaints charging Rasnake with the felony were filed by Marshall University Police later that day, as were warrants for his arrest signed in Cabell County Magistrate Court. Rasnake was booked into Western Regional Jail at 12:40 p.m. Monday on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
If convicted, the charge carries a one-to-three year prison sentence and/or a $5,000 to $25,000 fine.
A Marshall spokesperson said Monday the university is aware of the situation, as it was university police who investigated, and confirmed Rasnake is not a Marshall student.
