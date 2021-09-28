HUNTINGTON -- A federal grand jury has charged a man with witness tampering following a summer shooting that occurred along Charleston Avenue in Huntington.
An indictment, unsealed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, charged Brendon Tyre “Breeze” Garner, 32, with witness tampering by attempted killing.
The indictment, which is merely an accusation that a crime occurred, states that on June 29, Garner attempted to kill another person with the intent to prevent the communication by that person to a law enforcement officer of the United States related to the commission and possible commission of a federal offense.
Further details of his accused criminal offense were not detailed in federal documents.
Huntington City Communications Director Bryan Chambers previously said Garner had been arrested by Huntington Police in July in the 100 block of Norway Avenue after he was accused of shooting Daniel Coubert on June 29 at the intersection of 17th Street and Charleston Avenue.
Coubert, of Ashland, was found unresponsive in a vehicle before being taken to a hospital for treatment. He was listed in serious but stable condition at the time.
Coubert had been arrested earlier in June and charged with wanton endangerment and conspiracy after he was accused of firing multiple shots from his vehicle in the Marcum Terrace housing community.
Garner was indicted in August, but the document was not unsealed until Tuesday. He is set to be arraigned on the charge at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Huntington. He is currently housed at Western Regional Jail, and federal attorneys have asked for a detention hearing to be held to determine if he will remain behind bars while he waits for the outcome of his case.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
