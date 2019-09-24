HUNTINGTON – Airport officials cited a Hamlin, West Virginia, man in Huntington on Sunday after he attempted to carry a loaded gun onto an airplane.
The man was cited Sunday after he was caught by Transportation Security Administration officers at the Huntington Tri-State Airport with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag. The 9mm handgun was loaded with a bullet in the chamber and an additional 13 bullets were found in his bag.
The officers spotted the gun when the man’s bag went through the X-ray machine. Airport police were contacted and officers confiscated the gun and detained the man before citing him on a weapons violation.
The firearm is the eighth caught at the airport this year. TSA officers caught two firearms at the Huntington airport checkpoint in 2018.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Child abuse creating risk of injury–first and second offense, 8 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7thAvenue.
Warrant service/execution, 1:15 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10thStreet.
Shoplifting, 11:23 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Shoplifting, first and second offense, 11:40 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Shoplifting, 9:24 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Battery of a police officer, fire fighter, or EMS; Obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct, 3:16 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic Battery, 1:27 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of 9th Avenue.