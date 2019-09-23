firearm
Buy Now

This loaded handgun was detected at the Huntington Tri-State Airport checkpoint on Sept. 22. (TSA photo)

 By COURTNEY HESSLER The Herald-Dispatch chessler@hdmediallc.com

HUNTINGTON – Airport officials cited a Hamlin, West Virginia, man in Huntington on Sunday after he attempted to carry a loaded gun onto an airplane.

The man was cited Sunday after he was caught by Transportation Security Administration officers at the Huntington Tri-State Airport with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag. The 9mm handgun was loaded with a bullet in the chamber and an additional 13 bullets were found in his bag.

The officers spotted the gun when the man's bag went through the X-ray machine. Airport police were contacted and officers confiscated the gun and detained the man before citing him on a weapons violation.

The firearm is the eighth caught at the airport this year. TSA officers caught two firearms at the Huntington airport checkpoint in 2018.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.