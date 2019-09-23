HUNTINGTON – Airport officials cited a Hamlin, West Virginia, man in Huntington on Sunday after he attempted to carry a loaded gun onto an airplane.
The man was cited Sunday after he was caught by Transportation Security Administration officers at the Huntington Tri-State Airport with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag. The 9mm handgun was loaded with a bullet in the chamber and an additional 13 bullets were found in his bag.
The officers spotted the gun when the man's bag went through the X-ray machine. Airport police were contacted and officers confiscated the gun and detained the man before citing him on a weapons violation.
The firearm is the eighth caught at the airport this year. TSA officers caught two firearms at the Huntington airport checkpoint in 2018.