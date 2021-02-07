WAYNE — A former Wayne County Board of Education employee wrongfully accused of providing false information during an investigation into theft at the bus garage in 2019 has filed a federal lawsuit accusing several individuals of doing the same.
The lawsuit was filed last week in federal court by Hoyt Glazer and Abe Saad on behalf of David Eugene Sammons and names as defendants the Wayne County Commission; Wayne County Sheriff Richard Thompson; Deputy Harry Sowards; Howard Meddings; the Wayne County Board of Education; and Superintendent Todd Alexander.
Meddings was a parts supervisor of the BOE and was under the supervision of Sammons, who at the time was the transportation director with more than 40 years’ experience.
The attorneys also represent Katrina and James Reeves. The Reeveses were charged with embezzlement and conspiracy and Sammons was charged with giving misleading information as part of the investigation, but the charges were dismissed after it was found there was no evidence against them.
The lawsuit alleges the defendants violated Sammons’ First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights by accusing the man publicly of obstructing an investigation and engaging in a criminal conspiracy involving the theft. While he initially faced criminal charges, the case against him was dropped.
It accuses Meddings of being a subordinate employee of Sammons, who would try to fight Sammons and acted inappropriately. It states the BOE and Alexander had a pattern of ignoring complaints against Meddings brought to them by several employees.
Sammons resigned from his position in September 2019 and an alleged break-in was reported in the BOE parts room — a room Meddings managed — at the bus garage later that fall. The only items reported missing were bus turbos, Sowards and Meddings testified at a preliminary hearing for James and Katrina Reeves.
Sammons claims that Sowards and Meddings were close friends who would vacation together. Sammons was quickly excluded as a suspect, Saad said. No inventory list of missing parts, nor any evidence of missing items, was provided during the investigation.
During a meeting with Alexander and Sowards, Sammons confirmed he would place a few obsolete, hard-to-get-rid-of parts on buses to be auctioned off. Sammons said photos presented to him of items appeared to show items legally purchased through auctions.
Some other items had been purchased by another person and were later sold to James Reeves and others, Sammons told investigators.
Deputies said the investigation led to the execution of two search warrants at the Reeveses’ home, where more than 700 items valuing about $15,000 belonging to the Wayne County Board of Education allegedly were found.
The civil complaint alleges Sowards made multiple misstatements in criminal complaints filed against the Reeveses and Sammons regarding items that were placed on the bus. Sowards is accused of changing Sammons’ words to obtain probable cause of a search warrant, claiming some of the items James Reeves had lawfully purchased were stolen.
The civil complaint states that Meddings also wrongfully testified that Sammons was aware James Reeves was stealing from the BOE. The complaint said Meddings never reported stolen items to Sammons or indicated there was theft happening at the garage.
The reports against Sammons and the Reeveses were reported by several media outlets after criminal charges were filed. In an interview with The Herald-Dispatch last July, Sammons said he was traumatized by the investigation.
The defendants in the civil lawsuit have not filed a response.