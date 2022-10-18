The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — On March 16, 1993, 25-year-old Melissa Anne Martinez was beaten, shot and left to die in an alley in downtown Huntington.

Her death nearly 30 years ago turned into a cold case once the sensationalism died down; however, the case came back to light this week as Cabell County prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Ricky Louie Woody, 59, who was charged with murder in her death.

