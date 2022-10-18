HUNTINGTON — On March 16, 1993, 25-year-old Melissa Anne Martinez was beaten, shot and left to die in an alley in downtown Huntington.
Her death nearly 30 years ago turned into a cold case once the sensationalism died down; however, the case came back to light this week as Cabell County prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Ricky Louie Woody, 59, who was charged with murder in her death.
Woody moved from Huntington to Billings, Montana, within a year of Martinez's death, where he lived for two decades before confessing to the crime in May 2021 after walking into the Billings Police Department.
Woody said he knew the person responsible for killing a woman known as "Lisa" and provided details he could recall to detectives.
Those who have been working on the case’s development have remained silent since the indictment was unsealed, but details of her story can be found in The Herald-Dispatch archives.
The news
Martinez, whose maiden name was McClure and who also used an alias of Lisa Anne Estepp, lived in the 4600 block of Darnell Road.
The day of her death, police responded about 4:23 a.m. to an alley in the 1400 block between 4th and 5th avenues, where they found Martinez lying on a sidewalk. She was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital by ambulance and died.
She was shot at least once, in the chest, and suffered severe injuries to her head and face consistent with having been caused by a blunt instrument.
Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in South Charleston for an autopsy. Back in Huntington, overlooking a woman’s life was lost, the Huntington community instead turned its focus to complain about what it perceived to be a rise in violent crime in the community.
Media coverage primarily focused on allegations Martinez had been a sex worker.
People living along the alley where she was found said Martinez was a regular. Ed Luna and Lynn Ray, a couple at the time, said she was a friend who did not deserve to be killed, no matter her career.
“She was sweet and kind of quiet,” Ray said. “The only time I knew of her working out here was before rent time.”
The shot woke the couple from their sleep and they described the sound as a cannon. Another witness said they saw someone beating the victim.
In the days following her death, then-Huntington Police Department Detective Carl Brooks said officers were interviewing witnesses.
“Where we go from here depends on where the leads take us,” he said then. At another time he said there were a lot of rumors floating about and police were working to see if any stuck.
Woody was considered the prime suspect at the time, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him for nearly 30 years.
The impact
Seven days after Martinez was killed, John Persun, then an assistant chaplain at the former Cabell County Jail, complained she had not had a funeral. He said had spoken to her during her time at the jail and said she had re-dedicated her life to Christ two months before her death.
Persun hoped the memory of a woman he called a sweet lady wouldn’t be swept under the rug. A week after her death, someone nailed a cross to a utility pole at the corner near where she died.
It read “Don’t let Lesa die in Vain.” It was taken down shortly after being put up.
Eight days after her death, an unidentified spokesperson for the family said her body would be cremated and sent to her mother in Las Vegas. The delay in arrangements was caused by the family's need to prove she had been divorced before her body could be released.
Friends tried to raise money for a gray, granite memorial to be placed near the spot where she was found.
“Lisa was like a family member to us. No one has anything to remember her by. We want to try to give her some dignity,” friend Ron Tillman said.
At the time of her death she was living with Marie Sadler, who said she had started going to church and had a promising future. Another man, John Scheid, questioned whether police were doing enough to investigate.
She had two brothers, a sister and niece living in the area. An identified brother said the family wished to remain anonymous because they had fear of being judged, and losing his business, because of public scrutiny about Martinez's line of work.
The man said no one in the family knew why she did sex work, but it was her lifestyle.
Still showing love for his sister, the man said at the time he feared police would let the investigation drop as soon as the sensationalism died down.
“I’ve already prepared my mother in Las Vegas for the fact that the person who murdered Lisa may never be found,” he said. “After all, most people think she was trash. I hope the police don't think that.”
For the 29 years that followed, he was right.
Moving forward
After Woody’s initial confession, Huntington Police detectives traveled across the country in September 2021 at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in Montana, at which time he was officially charged.
He is currently housed at the facility after a woman said in December 2020 Woody beat her with the bat four days earlier, broke her phone, shoved her and made comments about killing her.
Woody is also accused of asking people while he was incarcerated to tell the victim to recant her statements.
According to a Circuit Court clerk at Yellowstone County Courthouse, Woody’s next hearing is set for November. Once he is released from custody there, he will be extradited to Cabell County to face the murder charge.
Philip W. Morrison, executive director of the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute who has been assigned as a special prosecutor for the case, would not discuss the case Tuesday, citing ethics rules about pre-trial publicity he has to honor.
He said he was unsure when Woody would be extradited.
“They're not quite done with him out there,” he said.
In speaking about his experience as a prosecutor, Morrison said he has handled several cold cases, with a couple going to trial.
“Generally speaking, you get some sort of evidentiary break,” he said.
Morrison said cold cases can be difficult to prosecute, but not impossible. Typically the cases are impacted as memories fade, witnesses become unavailable or there is lost or missing evidence.
This is a developing story.