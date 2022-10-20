HUNTINGTON — A man convicted in a 2016 fatal shooting in Huntington has been indicted on gun possession and drug delivery charges.
Brandon Lamar “Louie” McCauley, 30, of Detroit, was sentenced to 15 years in January 2019 for shooting and killing 57-year-old Lawrence Sykes.
Sykes was found shot to death Feb. 4, 2016, at an apartment in the 1300 block of Marcum Terrace.
McCauley pleaded guilty to the felony in front of Cabell County Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson and was released from prison on parole. He was charged with two other felonies this year.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia released the grand jury's indictments possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and possession of a firearm as a felon charges.
McCauley possessed the controlled substance May 12 with the intention to distribute.
According to the indictment, McCauley knowingly possessed a G2C 9mm pistol as a felon.
