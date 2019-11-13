HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man arrested this year in a deadly 2018 hit-and-run in Huntington entered a guilty plea this week.
Jermaine Demeurs Baird, 30, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving death in Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles’ court Tuesday. He was sentenced to serve one to five years in prison. He is scheduled to return Jan. 14, 2020, for reconsideration of his sentencing after a background report in to his past personal and criminal history is completed.
Carol Brooks was killed by Baird Aug. 5, 2018, when she was struck by a silver Chevrolet Malibu while she was walking in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue. The suspect fled the scene after Brooks was struck and the suspect's vehicle was later recovered in Detroit.
The Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force arrested Baird, aka "Gucci," in Huntington on Aug. 29, 2019, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Baird also had outstanding warrants for being a fugitive from justice in Ohio and being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.