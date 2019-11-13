HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man arrested this year in a deadly 2018 hit-and-run in Huntington entered a guilty plea this week.

Jermaine Demeurs Baird, 30, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving death in Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles’ court Tuesday. He was sentenced to serve one to five years in prison. He is scheduled to return Jan. 14, 2020, for reconsideration of his sentencing after a background report in to his past personal and criminal history is completed.

Carol Brooks was killed by Baird Aug. 5, 2018, when she was struck by a silver Chevrolet Malibu while she was walking in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue. The suspect fled the scene after Brooks was struck and the suspect's vehicle was later recovered in Detroit.

The Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force arrested Baird, aka "Gucci," in Huntington on Aug. 29, 2019, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Baird also had outstanding warrants for being a fugitive from justice in Ohio and being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.