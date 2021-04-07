HUNTINGTON — A new petition to revoke the probation for a man who previously was convicted of incest has been filed in Cabell Circuit Court.
Michael Joe Adkins, 38, of Ona, was sentenced by Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell in 2017 to serve five years’ probation and 50 years’ supervised release after he was convicted of incest in a case that led to an 11-year-old aborting a fetus.
However, Adkins was incarcerated in April 2018 after Farrell found Adkins violated his probation after he was accused of domestic offenses and was kicked out of sex offender counseling.
His case was taken to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, where justices ruled Farrell had erred by failing to afford Adkins a full, final evidentiary probation revocation hearing. He was placed back on probation by Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard in November 2020 as a result.
The petition, signed off on by the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office, names eight conditions Adkins is accused of violating. Many of the violations are fee- and fine-related, but others allege he lied to his probation officer about being in the presence of children at his home.
The petition said Adkins lied to his probation officer in December, January and February by failing to report he was around or had contact with children, despite being asked.
His probation officer said Adkins admitted on March 23 after questioning that there had been children at his residence multiple times and he did not report it. He told the officer when the children came to his home on multiple occasions, he would go to the garage.
Adkins has also failed to pay about $850 in drug screen tests, supervision fees and other court costs, the petition said.
Adkins had been scheduled Wednesday for an initial hearing regarding the petition, but it was postponed. He was jailed at Western Regional Jail the same day and remains housed at the facility.