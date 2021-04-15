HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man convicted of incest in the sexual assault of a 4-year-old child has been sentenced to prison.
Billy Lee Mount, 44, entered a Kennedy plea last week to two counts of incest. A Kennedy plea allows a defendant to take the punishment for a crime without admitting guilt. Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced Mount to serve 10 to 30 years in prison and 50 years’ supervised release once he completes his sentence.
Mount was jailed in 2018 after the West Virginia State Police were told a 4-year-old’s mother told them the child said she had seen Mount’s genitalia, which he asked her to touch with her hands and mouth.
The child was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center later in the month. While the interview revealed more details, the victim became evasive and denied further questioning after she told the interviewer the suspect was mean to her.
Officers were contacted sometime later by the child’s mother, who told them the victim had disclosed sexual abuse to her therapist. The mother signed a release form to have the records collected by police.
The victim had told her therapist no one but the suspect had touched her private area. She also said the suspect told her she would get in trouble if she told and he would go to jail, but she told anyway.
Mount is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.