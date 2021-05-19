HUNTINGTON — A man convicted of incest will serve the rest of his sentence in jail after his probation was revoked a second time.
Michael Joe Adkins, 38, of Ona, was sentenced by Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell in 2017 to serve five years’ probation and 50 years’ supervised release after he was convicted of incest in a case that led to an 11-year-old aborting a fetus.
However, Adkins was incarcerated in April 2018 when Farrell found Adkins violated his probation after he was accused of domestic offenses and was kicked out of sex offender counseling.
His case was taken to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, where justices ruled Farrell had erred by failing to afford Adkins a full, final evidentiary probation revocation hearing. He was placed back on probation by Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard in November 2020 as a result.
On Wednesday, Howard revoked that probation after a hearing and sentenced Adkins to serve the rest of his sentence in Western Regional Jail.
The petition, signed off on by the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office, named eight conditions Adkins is accused of violating. Many of the violations are fee- and fine-related, but others allege he lied to his probation officer about being in the presence of children at his home.
In court, Adkins admitted to being behind on court fees, but denied being in the presence of children or even having “incidental” contact with them, as defined by his home confinement terms.
The petition was filed after Adkins’ probation officer and home confinement officers went to his uncle’s residence where Adkins was residing to investigate a complaint from Child Protective Services. The complaint, which CPS determined to not be valid, alleged Adkins was living with children and hiding them in a closet when other people would come over.
Though no children were living at the residence, Adkins admitted to his probation officer Nikita Parsons and the police officers that children had been to the home on multiple occasions since he began living at the home in December 2020, according to testimony. Parsons said Adkins is supposed to report any contact he has with children within 24 hours.
Parsons said she was meeting weekly with Adkins during this period, and he never mentioned children coming to the home until he was taken into custody in March. Parsons said he told her he would go to the detached garage when the children would come with their parents to visit Adkins’ uncle.
Defense attorney Connor Robertson argued that Adkins was doing what he thought was right by leaving when the children were there. He said there is no evidence Adkins was ever alone with the children, or even spoke or was in the same room with them.
Robertson asked Parsons if Adkins was in a grocery store and passed a child, was he supposed to report that?
“Yes, he would have to look the other direction and possibly leave the store, and he has to report it to me within 24 hours,” Parsons said.
A former neighbor of Adkins’ uncle testified that he saw children on the property two or three times while Adkins was living there, though he never saw them together. CPS reports from Cabell and Lincoln counties also corroborated the children were present in the home while Adkins was in another room, though attorneys interpreted the report differently.
“I don’t care if he talked to the children or touched the child, it’s incidental,” said assistant prosecuting attorney Sharon Frazier.
Before Howard’s ruling, Robertson said sending Adkins back to jail for this offense was cruel and unusual, considering smoking a joint would net him 60 days in jail. Howard said it would have been better if he had been caught using illicit substances rather than being around children.
“He’s been given the benefit of the doubt,” Howard said.
Adkins attempted to speak but was shut down by his attorney. Robertson asked Howard for assistance with asking the Western Regional Jail to move Adkins to another jail in the state for his safety. He said Adkins has been jumped twice and said he will be killed if he stays there.