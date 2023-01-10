HUNTINGTON — A Genoa man convicted of kidnapping charges in a 2020 home invasion in Huntington that left an elderly couple bloody and handcuffed had his sentencing hearing set Tuesday.
A jury unanimously recommended mercy for Nathan Dolen, 42, who was found guilty Nov. 9, 2022, of attempted first-degree murder of Ronald Adkins, entry of a building other than a dwelling, burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of malicious assault, two counts of kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree arson.
He was found not guilty of malicious assault against Ronald’s wife, Orlinda Adkins, who was also in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 22, 2020. Both were in their late 70s when the home invasion occurred.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard set Dolen’s sentencing hearing for 9:15 a.m. Feb. 1.
Dolen faces life in prison for his convicted kidnapping charges. The jury’s decision to give Dolen parole is considered a recommendation for Howard.
Dolen was also found guilty of stealing more than $1,000. One count charged him with stealing a truck, handcuffs and rifle pressure washer, while another count charged him with stealing a .38 pistol, a .357 revolver, a cellphone and other items.
Defense attorney Dru Frazier, alongside his father, Mike Frazier, asked Howard on Tuesday for a new trial regarding a few motions, including concerns about files from the state that were given mid-trial and unfair jurors.
Dru Frazier said a large presentation — that traced where Dolen’s phone was located during the day of the home invasion — was not given to the defense until four days into the trial.
“Their job is to give us the evidence; they did not give us the evidence,” Mike Frazier stated in court. He said the defense would have provided an expert witness if it had known an expert witness — Cabell County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Steve Vincent — was going to present the PowerPoint to finish the evidence.
Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale said the defense was notified of the presentation that was put inside their mailbox because the file was too big to email.
Howard said the PowerPoint was discussed during the trial and counsel was given time to review the evidence.
Dru Frazier also said because of the limited jury pool during the trial two unfair jurors were allowed to review evidence.
The attorney said a male juror said he could not be fair if the defendant had used drugs — which was stated in court that he had — and a female juror said she could not be fair because of a crime against her sister regarding a vehicle.
Howard did not grant a motion for a new trial for the motions; however, he said he will take a note to reconsider the arson charge under advisement. Dru Frazier said there was no evidence of Dolen burning the vehicle and only a witness testified they saw him pushing a stolen stuck over a hill.
Defense attorney Mike Frazier said that the jury’s mercy recommendation for Dolen would mean he has a possibility of parole in 2038.
