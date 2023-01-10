The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Genoa man convicted of kidnapping charges in a 2020 home invasion in Huntington that left an elderly couple bloody and handcuffed had his sentencing hearing set Tuesday.

A jury unanimously recommended mercy for Nathan Dolen, 42, who was found guilty Nov. 9, 2022, of attempted first-degree murder of Ronald Adkins, entry of a building other than a dwelling, burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of malicious assault, two counts of kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree arson.

