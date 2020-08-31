Essential reporting in volatile times.

Brandon Keishaun Reed, 19, and his attorney, Courtenay Craig, appear in Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles’ courtroom Jan. 11, 2019.

 Courtney Hessler/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison with credit for time served after he entered a Kennedy plea in the shooting death of a man in Huntington in 2018.

Brandon Keishaun Reed, 20, had been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of Dewayne Lamont Robinson, 18, of Akron, Ohio, and a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Reed entered a Kennedy plea to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced by Cabell Circuit Judge Chris Chiles. A Kennedy plea allows the defendant to take the punishment and conviction for a crime without admitting his or her guilt.

Assistant prosecutor Lauren Plymale said it was a hard case to prosecute because of the little forensic evidence that was available. While forensics could show Reed killed Robinson, anything beyond that would be testimony by teenage witnesses who are all friends with the defendant, she said.

“If I believed I could get the most out of it, I would,” she said. “Justice in this case based on my evidence is to try to get a plea so he had something on his record that would prohibit him from having a firearm and show a violent felony.”

Robinson was found dead about 1:30 p.m. March 11, 2018, in a house in the 2000 block of 11th Avenue. A woman also was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reed was arrested in Detroit, Michigan, on March 28, 2018, and extradited to Huntington.

