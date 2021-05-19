HUNTINGTON — A Detroit, Michigan, man faces a 20-year prison sentence after he admitted to selling heroin to a confidential informant in Huntington.
Brandon William Jones, 42, pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his Aug. 16 sentencing.
As part of his plea, Jones admitted a confidential informant working with law enforcement Oct. 29, 2020, conducted a controlled purchase of approximately 10.8 grams of suspected heroin for $1,000 from Jones in the parking lot of 3090 16th St. Road in Huntington.
After meeting the confidential informant, officers followed Jones to the area of 1584 Hal Greer Blvd. and arrested him. Officers found additional suspected heroin on Jones and the $1,000 used in the controlled purchase. Jones also admitted that he was responsible for selling at least 20 kilograms of heroin in the Huntington area.