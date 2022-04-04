HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man convicted by jury last year of traveling to Huntington to rape an underage girl has been sentenced to serve a decade in prison.
Makel Elboghdady, 37, of Columbus, Ohio, was convicted in a Huntington federal court of traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.
He was sentenced earlier this month by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers to serve a 10-year prison sentence. Elboghdady will be required to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison and will have to serve 20 years of supervised release once his prison sentence is complete.
According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, Elboghdady traveled Feb. 28, 2020, from Columbus to Huntington to meet a woman in order to engage in sexual activity with her purported minor daughters.
Elboghdady believed the girls were 11 and 13 years old.
When he arrived in Huntington and met with the person he believed to be the mother of the girls, Elboghdady was arrested.
