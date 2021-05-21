The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man was convicted by jury last week of traveling to Huntington to rape an underage girl.

Makel Elboghdady, 36, of Columbus, Ohio, was convicted in a Huntington federal court of traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor. He faces up to 30 years in prison at his Aug. 16 sentencing. Elboghdady will be required to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, Elboghdady traveled on Feb. 28, 2020, from Columbus to Huntington to meet a woman in order to engage in sexual activity with her purported minor daughters.

Elboghdady believed the girls were 11 and 13 years old. When he arrived in Huntington and met with the person he believed to be the mother of the girls, Elboghdady was arrested.

