HUNTINGTON — A Kentucky man charged with concealing the body of a man in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington in 2016 could soon enter a plea to the charge, despite being incarcerated in another state.
Michael Vest, 32, of Russell, Kentucky, was first charged with the felony of concealing a deceased human body in September 2016 after detectives stated fingerprints and shoe prints found at the scene of where they discovered the body of Joseph D. Earwood, 33, of Ashland, matched Vest’s, according to criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Vest was indicted by a Cabell County Grand Jury in August 2019 in West Virginia, but he has not appeared because he is currently incarcerated in Western Kentucky on various charges that include burglary and contraband offenses. He will be parole eligible in June 2021 and has a maximum sentence date in 2029.
At the request of a defense attorney Thursday, Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles set a plea hearing for April 7 via video conference. However, complications may arise in having the defendant plea from an out-of-state prison facility.
Attorneys in the case also questioned whether Vest’s time served in the Kentucky matters — about four years — would count toward time served in the West Virginia case.
Earwood’s body was discovered when police were called to the 2700 block of Latulle Avenue about 8:40 a.m. Sept. 8, 2016, for reports of a body found inside the house. The body was found decomposing but identifiable as Earwood.
The complaint said there was an “extensive amount of blood transfer” showing the body had been moved from the house’s basement to the crawl space. A bloody fingerprint and shoe print were found, both later determined to have belonged to Vest.
Vest has not been charged directly in Earwood’s death, then-Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli said in a release, though autopsies determined Earwood died from violence.
On the day police arrived at the Latulle Avenue home to investigate, neighbors said a family had recently moved out of the home, while others said they had seen a couple unpacking boxes. One individual said they smelled an odor in the neighborhood but thought it was from a deceased animal.
Vest waived his right to a preliminary hearing in 2016, which sent the case to the grand jury. However, Vest was returned to Kentucky to face outstanding burglary warrants before Cabell County proceeded with the case.