CEREDO — A man is dead and a city lockdown has been lifted in Wayne County following a manhunt that ended in a hostage situation at a Ceredo Speedway early Sunday morning.

West Virginia State Police troopers from the Huntington and Wayne detachments were assisting Kenova Police Department units Saturday evening with locating a suspect who was wanted for killing a man in Ironton. The suspect, identified as 54-year-old David Maynard of Ironton, also was suspected of being involved with several felony offenses in Kentucky, according to West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.

