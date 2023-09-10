CEREDO — A man is dead and a city lockdown has been lifted in Wayne County following a manhunt that ended in a hostage situation at a Ceredo Speedway early Sunday morning.
West Virginia State Police troopers from the Huntington and Wayne detachments were assisting Kenova Police Department units Saturday evening with locating a suspect who was wanted for killing a man in Ironton. The suspect, identified as 54-year-old David Maynard of Ironton, also was suspected of being involved with several felony offenses in Kentucky, according to West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
A woman had been found tied up in a home along with a man who had been shot and killed, according to Ironton police, who also said Maynard abducted a woman in Carter County, Kentucky, and another in Lawrence County, Kentucky, before he was spotted in Kenova around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
A West Virginia State Police sergeant stopped at the Ceredo Speedway at 101 C St. at about 9 p.m. Saturday and recognized Maynard standing behind the counter with the clerk.
According to State Police, Maynard pointed a pistol at the trooper while he was outside the store and a hostage situation ensued. Local law enforcement officers and a State Police Special Response Team responded, along with a hostage negotiator. Two of the three hostages were released when Maynard requested a blanket for the third hostage to be placed at the front door.
State Police say Maynard then exited the store and exchanged gunfire with Special Response Team members.
Maynard was treated by EMS and taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Maddy said no officers were injured and the third hostage was secure and safe.
The area around the Speedway remained blocked off Sunday morning as the investigation into the shooting continued.
