WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — A man riding a motorcycle was killed Sunday in a crash, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 12:43 p.m. Sunday on Ohio River Road near the intersection of downtown Hayport Road in Porter Township, according to the release.
Rodney L. Jenkins was ejected from his motorcycle in the crash. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington where he was pronounced dead.
Rebecca E. Parsley, 81, of Wheelersburg, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was turning left onto Ohio River Road from a business when the SUV and motorcycle collided.
Jenkins wasn’t wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.
