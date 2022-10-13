The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2019 0428 shooting
Buy Now

Tom McCallister, left, looks on from the back of a Huntington police cruiser as HPD officers test his brother, Johnny McCallister, for gunshot residue as they respond to the scene of a shooting along the 400 block of West 3rd Street on April 27, 2019, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A man has died more than three years after being shot in West Huntington by a former local politician.

Tom McCallister, a former Huntington City Council member and mayoral candidate, is currently facing an indictment in the April 27, 2019, shooting of Ron McDowell Jr. in the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Huntington.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.