Tom McCallister, left, looks on from the back of a Huntington police cruiser as HPD officers test his brother, Johnny McCallister, for gunshot residue as they respond to the scene of a shooting along the 400 block of West 3rd Street on April 27, 2019, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A man has died more than three years after being shot in West Huntington by a former local politician.
Tom McCallister, a former Huntington City Council member and mayoral candidate, is currently facing an indictment in the April 27, 2019, shooting of Ron McDowell Jr. in the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Huntington.
The Cabell County indictment charges him with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit wanton endangerment.
Family of the shooting victim said Wednesday that McDowell died this month of complications from being paralyzed.
Wayne County Prosecutor Matthew Deerfield, who was appointed to serve as a special prosecutor on the case, said his office is currently reviewing the case file to see if it warrants an upgrade to more serious charges.
At this time it is unlikely, but possible they will dismiss the indictment to do so, he said.
“The state still intends on proceeding, but obviously this changes the complexion of things,” he said.
The case is set to go to trial next month.
Huntington police detective Andre Jackson previously said while held at gunpoint by McCallister, McDowell was shot in the neck while on the phone with 911. An open flip cell phone was in his right hand and a closed pocket knife was near his right arm.
In a recent hearing, two witnesses said they saw McDowell acting strange in the day leading up to the shooting.
McDowell was left paralyzed on the right side of his face and from the waist down, his father said after the incident. He was hospitalized in intensive care for weeks. Doctors predicted the paralysis was permanent and he would need a ventilator for the rest of his life. McDowell did not know McCallister, his father said.
McCallister admitted to a responding police officer that he shot McDowell but said it was done in self-defense, as he believed McDowell might have been attempting to break into a garage owned by the McCallister family.
The case started with the original indictment filed against McCallister and his brother, former Cabell County Magistrate Johnny McCallister, being dismissed because of courtroom banter during the grand jury hearing.
While both men were later re-indicted, charges against Johnny McCallister were dismissed without prejudice in August following a defense attorney’s request citing misrepresented and misleading testimony regarding his involvement in the shooting.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.