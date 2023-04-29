The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Almost six years after a double shooting and three years after a trial where a man was sentenced to life in prison with no mercy, he pleaded guilty and was given mercy.

Quenton Avery Sheffield, 30, of Huntington pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder and malicious wounding four days after what would have been his second trial on April 24.

