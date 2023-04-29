HUNTINGTON — Almost six years after a double shooting and three years after a trial where a man was sentenced to life in prison with no mercy, he pleaded guilty and was given mercy.
Quenton Avery Sheffield, 30, of Huntington pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder and malicious wounding four days after what would have been his second trial on April 24.
Since Sheffield waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation, Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Chris Chiles sentenced Sheffield to life with mercy to run concurrently with the two- to 10-year sentence he received from the malicious wounding charge.
The third charge in Sheffield’s indictment, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Sheffield was sentenced in December 2020 for the Sept. 2, 2017, shooting death of 20-year-old Aaron William Black. His girlfriend, then-21-year-old Sydney Rice, was wounded at Black’s Williams Avenue apartment.
The October 2020 trial was reset because a juror spoke with a witness during the trial, which was proven through surveillance footage.
The plea deal stated Sheffield had to explain the reasoning behind the crime. He told the court that a fight occurred and Black was in possession of a gun, so he took the gun because he was scared.
Sheffield further admitted to shooting Black and shooting someone — later identified as Rice — in a back room because he heard noises. Scoffs could be heard in the courtroom Friday morning during Sheffield’s explanation.
While Sheffield will have the possibility of parole, when his defense asked for home confinement in August 2022 — after West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals stated Sheffield did not have a fair trial — former Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale said Sheffield had a violent past, including a murder charge. Chiles denied the home confinement motion.
Black’s aunt Doreathea Hill said the sentencing does not give her nephew justice.
“(Black) was a beautiful soul. He was a light of everywhere he went,” Hill said.
“We will always wonder what would Aaron be doing now. Would he (have) graduated from college? Would he have gotten married? Would he be a dad and have his own kids? Something we will never know because of Quenton. The thing about it too — there’s another hard thing — is that Quenton will still get to see his family; his family will still get to visit. His life will go on. But our poor Aaron’s did not.”
Chiles asked Sheffield if he intended to kill Black.
“I mean, that’s the element of first-degree murder,” Chiles continued after Black hesitated to respond.
After a pause, defense attorney Annelie Stallings whispered in Sheffield’s ear and he said “I guess, yes.”
Sheffield said he did not know someone was in the back room. He said he heard noises in the room and knew there were guns in the residence.
Rice, who still has recurring issues from her injuries, spoke at the hearing.
“It has been a long six almost years,” Rice said directly at Sheffield who did not look back at her. “I know we are supposed to pinpoint the major effects of this, but there’s not one aspect of me that has not been touched.”
Rice said the effect of the crime on her has been anxiety of being alone, fear to close her doors at home and stress that has impacted her relationships with family members.
“While I do not applaud a fish for swimming, I do appreciate you finally taking a step into accountability towards self-awareness,” Rice told Sheffield.
Rice’s mother, Amanda, also spoke at the hearing about the lingering effects of her daughter having been shot in the middle of the forehead.
Rice now has localization-related epilepsy that causes seizures when triggered or at random.
“She has facial infirmity. If you had any guts, you’d look at her and see that. You’d see what you did to her face. She’s missing her right eye,” Amanda Rice said.
Rice’s mother said another piece of the bullet came out of Rice’s head just this past week.
Following the testimonies, Sheffield apologized to the three women.
“I’m not going to act like it’s not a messed up situation, because it is,” Sheffield said. “From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry.”