HUNTINGTON — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband in October 2021 when he would not leave the couple's home entered a plea deal this week.
Shaquille Anthony Barnwell entered a Kennedy plea Tuesday in Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell’s courtroom for the shooting of John Henry Wells III.
A Kennedy plea allows an individual to accept penalties of a crime without admitting guilt.
Barnwell faces a sentence up to 25 years in prison for the plea deal that included charges of unlawful wounding, malicious wounding and use or presentment of a firearm.
Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Hayleigh Street in Milton at about 6 p.m. Oct. 20, 2021, where then-30-year-old Wells was shot in the chest and face. Wells underwent surgery and was listed as being in stable condition at an Ohio State University hospital the next day.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the investigation indicated Wells dropped his children off at his ex-wife’s home, which led to a verbal altercation with then-28-year-old Barnwell.
Barnwell asked Wells to leave, but Wells refused, according to the criminal complaint. Barnwell was accused of leaving his home and going to his vehicle parked out front to retrieve a firearm before he came back inside the home and shot Wells twice.
