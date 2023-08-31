The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband in October 2021 when he would not leave the couple's home entered a plea deal this week.

Shaquille Anthony Barnwell entered a Kennedy plea Tuesday in Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell’s courtroom for the shooting of John Henry Wells III.

