HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County man was charged in federal court last week after an Ona church congregation noticed nearly $500,000 was unaccounted for on its financial records.
According to an information filed in the Southern District of West Virginia last week, Robert Dale Adkins was charged with one count of mail fraud. An information is typically filed after a suspect agrees to enter a plea without a grand jury indictment and shows cooperation in the case.
He is set to plead at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in federal court.
According to the charge against him, from 2012 to the end of 2018, Adkins wrote checks from a City National Bank checking account belonging to Antioch Baptist Church in Ona to his personal creditors without the church congregation’s knowledge. Adkins worked as a volunteer treasurer for the church and was not entitled to a salary or payment for his services to the church at the time. He did, however, have access to the church’s checkbook and financial records through his position, according to federal prosecutors.
The amount allegedly embezzled was approximately $487,488.92.
The mail fraud charge stems from the defendant allegedly mailing a church check in December 2018 to a Texas creditor to pay his monthly vehicle payment on a 2016 Ford Escape.