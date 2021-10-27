HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty Monday for his role in a complex drug ring that led to the seizure of more than 50 pounds of illicit drugs in August.
William Raeshaun Byrd, 31, entered a guilty plea Monday to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and five kilograms or more of cocaine. He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison at his Jan. 31, 2022, sentencing.
U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson said Byrd admitted he participated in the conspiracy from the summer of 2020 to July 2021. During the conspiracy, Byrd frequently received shipments of fentanyl and cocaine that were transported from Columbus, Ohio, to Huntington by vehicle.
For each shipment, Byrd received a minimum of one kilogram of fentanyl and one kilogram of cocaine. The drugs were provided to Byrd on consignment and Byrd would pay for the drugs after he distributed them in Huntington. Byrd also admitted that he kept two residences in Huntington as locations to accept the shipments and distribute the drugs.
Byrd was arrested on July 29, after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging multiple people in the investigation. A search warrant was also executed at Byrd’s residence on that date and officers seized a number of items, including two firearms and over $113,000. Byrd admitted that he possessed the firearms and that the money constituted proceeds from drug sales.
He is the second of 18 people named in a federal indictment that resulted in the seizure of 50 pounds of illegal drugs, 47 pounds of which was fentanyl.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.