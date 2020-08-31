HUNTINGTON — A man faces decades in federal prison after he admitted to illegally possessing a firearm and distributing heroin throughout Huntington this year.
Darelle Devon Boynton, 35, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to 30 years in prison at his Nov. 30 sentencing.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Boynton admitted he sold approximately 1.75 grams of heroin for $100 Jan. 23 to a confidential informant inside a car outside of 2005 10th Ave., in Huntington.
Police searched Feb. 13 his home at 199 Davis St., in Huntington. Inside his bedroom, he had approximately 35.13 grams of heroin, which he intended to sell. He also possessed a Glock Model 19, 9mm pistol while inside a bar at 2005 10th Ave., in Huntington. He was previously convicted of crimes including armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing form a police officer, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.