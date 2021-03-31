HUNTINGTON — A hostage situation in Huntington on Saturday ended peacefully after police took a suspect into custody.
Thomas Michael Burton, 27, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Burton with kidnapping and domestic battery.
According to a misdemeanor complaint filed by Huntington Police, Burton was seen at about 10:30 a.m. March 27 walking on a woman’s porch before taking a shovel, which he allegedly used to break her sliding glass door. Officers were told the event happened after a domestic incident the defendant was involved in at the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
A second misdemeanor complaint states the woman told police the man came to her home at the same address and struck her in the face twice, “stomped” her left leg and pushed her to the floor before fleeing prior to officers arriving. Officers saw swelling and redness on her right cheek and a scrape on her left ankle.
The kidnapping complaint states later that day Burton was with the woman at a home in the 1400 block of 7th Avenue when she called her mother, stating she was scared. According to the complaint, Burton ordered her to put the phone on speaker and told the mother she had to use her connections to drop charges against him or he would kill her daughter, the officer who responded and then himself.
Burton told the victim she was not allowed to leave and she told police she was in fear for her life because of that.
Officers responded to the home, where they found Burton and the victim.
Burton is accused of making several statements that he was going to kill himself prior to officers being able to get the woman out of the home, but the victim was able to be escorted from the home safely. The defendant hid half his body behind the front door and indicated he had a gun to his head, but officers were able to determine he did not possess a weapon, then used force to take him into custody, the criminal complaint said.
Burton remained housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on Tuesday, but no bond was listed on the jail’s website.