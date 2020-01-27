HUNTINGTON — A Charleston man faces up to life in prison after admitting to distributing more than 5 kilograms of meth he obtained from Akron along the Interstate 64 corridor in West Virginia.
Brian Acy Holley, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison at his April 27 sentencing.
“Holley was responsible for distributing up to 5 kilos of meth in our communities,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “He and his co-conspirators were bringing in tremendous amounts of meth from Akron and peddling it throughout the district. We owe a debt of gratitude to our law enforcement partners that shuttered this drug trafficking organization.”
As part of his plea, Holley admitted he participated in a conspiracy between fall 2018 and September 2019 by pooling money with another individual to obtain large quantities of meth, which he and the other person would distribute. He also began to obtain the meth by himself, transporting it from Akron to sell in multiple cities in the Huntington and Charleston areas. Holley admitted he knew some people he sold the drug to had intended to further distribute the drug across the district.