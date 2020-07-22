WAYNE — A man who led law enforcement on an hours-long stand off in Beech Fork Lake on Tuesday is facing misdemeanor charges in Wayne County.
The incident occurred at Beech Fork Lake Marina in Wayne Count late Tuesday evening before the man was apprehended in the lake and booked at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The 38-year-old man was charged with fleeing, obstructing, assault on an officer, battery on a police officer, trespassing and retaliation against a police officer. His bond was set at $30,000. The Herald-Dispatch typically does not identify defendants when they are not charged with felony offenses.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, a deputy responded to the Beech Fork Marina on a trespassing call Tuesday after a 911 caller said two men were trying to get into boats in the dock area.
Upon arrival, the deputy detained one suspect, but could not find the second. Other road patrol deputies, Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit members and West Virginia State Police troopers arrived to assist.
Eventually bystanders pointed out the second suspect in the water swimming between boats. The suspect swam further out in the lake and refused to comply with orders, Thompson said, forcing officers to go out on the lake in boats to attempt to apprehend him.
During the attempt, he allegedly swam under a pontoon boat law enforcement was aboard and attempted to disable it. It was damaged as a result.
The standoff lasted for several hours, Thompson said, before officers were able to push the defendant to shallow water, where they had to get into the water to take him into custody.
The defendant allegedly continued to refuse to comply with orders and had to be forced to place his hands behind his back by the officers. Thompson said the defendant threaten several of them by stating he would find out where they live and kill them.
The investigation into the attempted break-ins of the boats remains ongoing. Additional charges are pending and warrants will be obtained for the other suspect, Thompson said.
Thompson thanked the marina employees, bystanders, fire department, and EMS for their assistance.