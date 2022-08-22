HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Aug. 15 in a Huntington federal court to structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said court documents and statements made in court show Gary McComas, 26, of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted he obtained multiple money orders in the Huntington area to help someone in California evade financial reporting requirements.
On June 28, 2018, McComas obtained six money orders, each for $500, from three different businesses for the purpose of evading financial reporting requirements. McComas also admitted to conducting approximately 200 money order transactions totaling $99,400 in and around Huntington for the same purpose between June 28, 2018, and Jan. 13, 2019.
Federal law requires financial institutions to report certain information to the Department of the Treasury whenever a person exchanges cash for a money order in the amount of $3,000 in one transaction or a series of transactions.
At his Nov. 14 sentencing, McComas faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution.
