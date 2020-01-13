HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man faces decades in prison after admitting to distributing drugs and possessing firearms he should not have due to a manslaughter conviction in Huntington.
George Lockhart, 44, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
As part of his plea, Lockhart admitted that between December 2018 and May 2019 he conspired with other individuals to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Huntington. Lockhart admitted other individuals sold drugs for him at his direction. He also admitted to possessing a firearm during a search warrant in May 2019. He was prohibited by federal law to possess a firearm because he had been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in January 2011. Lockhart was convicted of killing Kameron Horace O’Neal over a stolen $20,000 chain necklace.
He faces up to 30 years in prison at his April 6 sentencing.