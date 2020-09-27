IRONTON — A homeless Lawrence County man was found competent to stand trial on charges of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, violation of a protection order and carrying a concealed weapon in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Ronald L. Viars, 55, was found competent following an evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati. A pretrial was scheduled for next month.
In an unrelated case, Justin Miller, 28, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley to 10 months in prison. Miller admitted to failing to report and pay fees and costs.
In other cases:
- Justin E. Lambert, 24, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center. He also was ordered to pay some $800 in restitution and fees and costs. He admitted failing to report and failing a drug screening. He was ordered to stay in jail until transferring to STAR in Scioto County on Oct. 20.
- Robert Hoke, 28, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions by failing to report and failing a drug screening. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Steven Stamper, 21, of Ohio 93, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 105 days in jail.
- Jerrod S. Pratt, 38, of Township Road 1034, South Point, admitted violating treatment in lieu of conviction in a drug case. He was allowed to remain on sanctions and ordered to stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Forrest W. Wood, 37, of the 2200 block of 8th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to charges of possession of cocaine and possession of controlled substances. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Nicholas Shoemaker, 25, of Grayson, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to get drug treatment.
- Katelyn J. Arms, 27, of Private Drive 242, South Point, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin and possession of controlled substances. She was released on a $10,000 bond pending further court proceedings.