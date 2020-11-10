Essential reporting in volatile times.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A Hurricane fire is under investigation after firefighters found a man dead Monday within a brush fire.

According to Hurricane Fire & Rescue, just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, the department was dispatched to a brush fire in the 7900 block of U.S. 60. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire and, upon entering the property to put out the fire, they found 86-year-old Samuel Ashworth, of Hurricane, deceased within the fire area.

The fire was extinguished successfully.

The fire, which was ruled accidental, was investigated by the department, the state Fire Marshal’s Office, West Virginia Division of Forestry and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

